Steve and Mary Begala

HIGHLAND, IN - Steve Begala, 94, and Mary Begala, 94, of Highland, IN, passed away January 7, 2021 and April 10, 2020, respectively. They are survived by sons: Steve (Kathye) Begala of Traverse City, MI, David (Peggy) Begala of Mooresville, IN, and Paul (Kim) Begala of Crown Point, IN, and sister Helen Lukatos. They have nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by brother, Ted Pachinski; and parents Charles and Francis Pachinski. Steve was preceded in death by sisters: Eleanor Townsend and Mary Gjeldum; parents: Steven and Mary Begala; stepmother, Elizabeth; half-sister Elizabeth Pikul; and his first wife, Margaret Dohanyos. They were married for six years and had two sons: Steve and David.

In Steve's early life, he was a WWII veteran in the pacific. His career started as a pipefitter for Standard Oil.

Steve and Mary were married for 63 years and lived in Highland for 63 years as well. Steve was a plumbing contractor and was known as "Steve the plumber" by all who knew him.

Mary was a homemaker and mother to their three sons, Steve, David, and Paul. Her love for ceramics was shown throughout the house. Their faith in God and St. Anne kept them going day by day.