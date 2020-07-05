Steve Blimm

7/5/1958 - 4/22/2017

In Loving Memory Of Steve Blimm On His 3rd Birthday In Heaven with Elvis.

Missing You, Thinking of You ... Every Day.

Love, Karen, Krystin, Brady, Chachi, Mom & Dad, Lori, Jenny, Angie and Family

