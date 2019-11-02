{{featured_button_text}}

HOBART, IN - Steve G. Kokos, age 91, of Hobart, formerly of Gary, passed away October 30, 2019. He was a graduate of Gary Emerson High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. Steve attended the University of Colorado where he played football for the Buffalos. He retired as a Lieutenant from the Gary Police Department. Steve was a life member of the Slovak Post of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #61, Fraternal Order of Eagles Glen Park Aerie #2413, life member of the NRA and a member of the East Side Boosters.

Steve was preceded in death by his wife Velma (nee Melton); daughter-Karin Selbach; parents Stevan and Elizabeth (nee Banik); brother John T. Kokos; sister Dolores Poxon. He is survived by his loving son Stevie (Lori); grandchildren Steven, Brett, Bethany (James), Lyndsey (Joshua), Katelyn; three great grandchildren; sister-in-law Joyce Primich; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Steve will be Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2:00-7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., DIRECTLY at SS Peter & Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison Street, Merrillville, IN 46410. Entombment at Calumet Park Cemetery.

