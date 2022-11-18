HEGEWISCH, IL - True Hero and WWII veteran, Steve Krzanowski, also lovingly referred to as "Fezzy" finished his mission on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the age of 97.

Steve lived a full life and was loved by all who met him. Steve was a life long resident of Hegewisch IL. He was preceded in death by his parents John Krzanowski and Julia Sukta. Steve was the youngest of five, also preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Rys, Mary Cichoracki, and Emily Poradzisz and brother Walter Krzanowski, along with his loving wife Ethel of 48 Years, his children Jeanie (Fred) Vaiana and John (Jackie) Wolinski, his granddaughter Margie Boyer and great great grandson Derek Snyder.

Steve is survived by his girlfriend, Shirley Kolden, his grandchildren Steven Pawlak (Kathy), Darrin (Susan), John, Tina and Mark. Nine Great grandchildren, fourteen great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Over the years, Steve had enjoyed telling stories and sharing pictures of his time serving in the US Navy. So many notable memories, including how he tricked his father into signing his Navy enlistment papers, at age 17, he quit school and enlisted at the Naval Station Great Lakes in January 1943.

He served on the USS Reuben James (DE-153), USS Murphy (DD-603) with King Ibn Saud and the royal party. He was very proud to have served on the USS Murphy for this mission.

After being honorably discharged from the service in February 1946 he moved back to Hegewish. He retired after 36 years with Cook County as a print shop supervisor.

Along with being the most Senior Charter Member of the Hammond Mohawks, Steve also actively maintained his membership with both the American Legion & VFW in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Steve will always be remembered for his character, selflessness and living life to the fullest. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding roller coasters, traveling, having a shot and a beer down at Steve's lounge with his buddies and spending time with family.

Steve also enjoyed going to the casino and having lunch with the family. About four weeks before his passing he was at the blackjack tables, playing all day having another fun filled day!