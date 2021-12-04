Dec. 12, 1929 - Nov. 30, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Steve M. Johnson, age 91, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Steve is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann Marie Johnson (nee Ploog); two children: Gregory (Elizabeth) Johnson, Karen Johnson; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents: Michael and Annie Janosov; three brothers: Paul Zedov, John Johnson, Mike Johnson; and sister, Mary Ann Modos.

Steve retired in 1995 after 45 years of service. He loved traveling, theatre, music, history, and Shakespeare. Steve traveled to Canada, Egypt, Germany, Hawaii, and Czechoslovakia. He was easy going, optimistic and had a great sense of humor. Steve will be dearly missed.

Arrangements are entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE. Services will be private for Steve's family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Steve's name to HSP Research Foundation at HSPersUnite.org.au.

Visit Steve's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.