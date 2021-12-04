 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steve M. Johnson

Steve M. Johnson

Steve M. Johnson

Dec. 12, 1929 - Nov. 30, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN. - Steve M. Johnson, age 91, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Steve is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann Marie Johnson (nee Ploog), two children: Gregory (Elizabeth) Johnson, Karen Johnson; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents: Michael and Annie Janosov; three brothers: Paul Zedov, John Johnson, Mike Johnson; and sister, Mary Ann Modos.

Steve retired in 1995 after 45 years of service. He loved traveling, theatre, music, history, and Shakespeare. Steve traveled to Canada, Egypt, Germany, Hawaii, and Czechoslovakia. He was easy going, optimistic and had a great sense of humor. Steve will be dearly missed.

Arrangements are entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE. Services will be private for Steve's family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Steve's name to HSP Research Foundation at HSPersUnite.org.au

Visit Steve's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com

219-663-2500.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts