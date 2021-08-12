Steve Ness

LOWELL, IN — Steve Ness, age 63 of Lowell, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021. Steve was born to Steve Sr. and Helen Ness in Gary IN. He was a 1976 graduate of Lew Wallace High School. He retired from Painters Local #460 with many years of service.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents Steve Sr and Helen Ness.

Steve is survived by his wife of 34 years, Susan Ness; loving daughter Jillian Ness; two sisters: Nancy Buha, and Dorothy (Sissy) Ness; niece Hilary (Toby) Baldwin and many other family and Kumovi.

Visitation will be Friday, August 13, 2021 from 4:00 -7:00 pm at the CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410. Donations in Steve's name may be made to the charity of your choice. For further information please call Mileva or David at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 219-736-5840.