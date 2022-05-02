DYER - Steve Paunovich Jr., age 89, of Dyer, passed away on April 21, 2022.

Steve is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Toshiko.

Survived by brothers: Nick (Mary) Paunovich, Donald Paunovich; sister, Marian (Dennis) Sadowski; several nieces; nephews; and Kumovi.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 11 A.M. at LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W Lincoln Hwy, Crown Point, IN 46307. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Friends are invited to visit with Steve's family on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 10 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Steve was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School. He was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church E.C. Steve was a Veteran of the Marine Corps Korean Conflict. He was employed at LTV for 37 years, and a member of the American Legion Post 369.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to, or made to, the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church E.C.