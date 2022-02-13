July 22, 1947 - Dec. 17, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN - Steve S. Sowula Jr., age 74, of Lake Station passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart. He was born July 22, 1947, in Hammond, IN to the late Steve S. and Betty (nee Adamkiewicz) Sowula Sr. He retired after 47 years of service from Huhtamaki. On June 12, 1991, Steve married his loving wife Irene Amado in Lake Station. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Irene (nee Amado) Sowula; three sons: Jeff Rossum, Greg (Sonia) Sowula, and Timmy Colon; two daughters: Roxanna Ramos, and Frances (Nathan) Handley; two grandchildren: Charlize Jurca, and Maximiliano Colon; two sisters: Karen (Robert) Robson, Sherryl Berumen; and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Steve and Betty Sowula Sr.

Steve will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368, (219) 762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.