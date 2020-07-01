Steve Urevig

Steve was a 1983 Griffith HS graduate. He was married to Nikki Everett, of Lockport, IL. Employed by Hill Mechanical, Steve was a union Sheet Metal Worker in Local 73, spending much of his career leading construction and refurbishment projects in the city of Chicago. Steve enjoyed his time at Pastrick Marina with his boat, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, and at times fancied himself a used car dealer. More than anything Steve loved to have fun with friends and family around him, the more the better, or just sitting on a barstool telling a tall story and supporting the sale of the "King of Beers."