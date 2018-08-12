HIGHLAND, IN - Steve W. Manich, 92 of Highland, passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Joan (nee Goodlander); loving father of Debbie (Mike) Law, Stephen (Pati) Manich, Sharon (Dave) Banas and Sandy Manich; cherished grandfather of Emily (Greg) Jumback, Grant (Shaina) Law, Blake (Sarah) Armstrong, Zachary (Rickki) Armstrong, Anna Cea, Alexander Manich and Melissa Miller; adoring great grandpa of Sloane, Bronko, Danielle and Tess; dearest brother of Martin (late Helen) Manich and the late Walter 'Onnie' Manich, William and Rudolph Kovacich and George Koverly; dear brother-in-law of Rose Manich and Barbara Frye; proud Godfather of Glenn Manich; many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be offered on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 11:00a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, with the Rev. Charles W. Niblick, officiating; friends are invited to meet with the family at the church from 10:00a.m. to time of services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting.
Steve Manich was born on November 11, 1925 to Steve and Ljubica Manich, and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet region. He was a 1943 graduate of Whiting High School. After serving in the United States Navy during WWII, Steve earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering from Purdue University in 1950, where he played baseball and football. Steve served as Lake County Surveyor for twenty-eight years, and had his own civil engineering practice. He was a member of several professional engineering organizations. In 1988 he received the distinguished Sagamore of the Wabash award from Governor Robert Orr. Steve was a past president of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) and Lake County Cancer Society. He was also a past president of the Lake County Chapter of the John Purdue Club and was responsible for bringing the late President John F. Kennedy to speak to them during the 1960 campaign. Steve was a devoted 'Boilermaker', often seen proudly wearing old gold and black, and loved Purdue football.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, Steve will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Whiting High School Scholorship Programs (http://www.whitingindiana.com/community/scholarship-program/), would be appreciated.
