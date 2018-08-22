DeMOTTE, IN - Steven A. 'Ron' Titei, 70 of DeMotte, passed away on August 19, 2018 in his home. Born on May 4, 1948 in East Chicago, IN to the late Nick (Mary Olayos) Titei, Jr. Ron served his country during Vietnam with the Marine Corps, he was married to Sheila Sipe on March 25, 1978 in Cedar Lake, IN. Ron was a control room operator for NIPSCo. He was a member of the DeMotte and Roselawn American Legion. Ron enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, enjoyed talking and having a drink with his friends, traveling, scuba diving, loved aviation, and was an occasional Cubs fan.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents. Survived by wife, Sheila; children: Lynda Dreiling, Kenneth (Sara Kate) Dreiling; sister, Mary Ann Staples; grandchildren: Deanna, Rachel, Steven; great grandchildren: Sophia, Vincent; niece, Melissa Staples; nephews: Todd Staples, Marcus Staples.
A visitation for Ron will be held on Friday August 24, 2018 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM in the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte, IN 46310, burial will follow in the German-Methodist Cemetery in Cedar Lake with full Military Honors. Ron will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.