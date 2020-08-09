Steven Clifford Holzbach

Preceded in death by sister, Linda Holzbach Jakubowicz in 2014 and aunt, Shirley Byers. Steven attended St Mary Grade School and was a 1976 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball. He received all conference and all-state honors in football his senior year. Steven attended Wabash Valley College on a baseball scholarship and went on to briefly play at Indiana State University. Years later, he was inducted into the East Chicago Sports Hall of Fame. Steven was currently employed by the City of East of Chicago in the Sanitation Department. Steven's joy was golf and was fortunate enough to sink 2 "Holes-in-One" and he never stopped trying for another. He loved the game and the fellows who played with him. Steven enjoyed all sports and he was an avid White Sox fan. May his spirit be eternal and his love always present in your heart. He will be missed by all, forgotten by none...our beloved Steven. Because of this terrible virus that took Steven's life, funeral services will be held privately.