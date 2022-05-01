April 6, 1960 - April 29, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Steven D. Bell, age 62, passed away, on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Golden Living Center in Valparaiso.

He was born in Michigan City, IN on April 6, 1960, to the late Lester and Elizabeth (nee Stiller) Bell. He was a 1978 graduate of Elston High School in Michigan City. Steve proudly served 4 years in the United States Air Force. He retired as an electronics tech at U.S. Steel after 27 years of service. Steve loved spending time with his family and riding rollercoasters. He enjoyed; hiking, biking, camping, disc golfing and playing board games.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Tamra "Tammy" (nee Lustgarten) Bell; son, Ryan Bell; and daughter, Amy (Nick) Keleman; five siblings: Barb Fisher, Sue (Ed) Kahn, Beth (Kevin) Kepcha, Les (Beth) Bell, Judy Wainman; and many other loving family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Elizabeth Bell; infant brother, Melvin Bell; sister, Maureen Williams; and brother, Patrick Bell.

A funeral service will take place Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Earhart officiating at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton, Indiana 46304, please enter door C. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. A visitation will take place Monday, May 2, 2022, also at Liberty Bible Church from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com