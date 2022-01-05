 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steven Donald Voss
0 Comments

Steven Donald Voss

  • 0
Steven Donald Voss

Stephen Donald Voss

Oct. 6, 1961 - Jan. 3, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Stephen Donald Voss, age 60, of Crown Point, Indiana, was called to his heavenly home on January 3, 2022, after a short and hard battle against a very aggressive cancer. He was born on October 6, 1961, to Donald and Jean Voss of Chicago, Illinois, where he grew up with his two siblings: David Voss and Deborah (nee Voss) Mankiewicz.

Stephen graduated from Luther South High School and continued his education at University of Illinois at Chicago where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. He returned to DePaul University and completed his master's degree of Business Administration. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Voss and sister, Deborah Mankiewicz. He met his wife Sandra (nee Hartwig) Voss at Luther South High School in 1979 and married in 1984. Together, they have two daughters: Emily (Ryan) (nee Voss) Brick and Melissa Voss. He also has one granddaughter, Riley Brick. Steve was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was always serving others. He previously worked at AM Stabilizers as president until retiring three years ago. He was involved with Samaritan's Purse, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. He enjoyed traveling, biking, hiking and paddle boarding.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Voss; daughters: Emily Brick and Melissa Voss, granddaughter, Riley Brick, mother, Jean Voss and brother, David (Heather) Voss. In lieu of flowers, direct donations can be made to City Life Center, 225 W. 5th Avenue, Gary, IN 46402, http://www.citylifenwi.org/.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, Indiana. Funeral service will take place on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. Cremation to follow. www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco mayor: 'learning to live with COVID'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts