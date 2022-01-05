Steven Donald Voss

CROWN POINT, IN - Stephen Donald Voss, age 60, of Crown Point, Indiana, was called to his heavenly home on January 3, 2022, after a short and hard battle against a very aggressive cancer. He was born on October 6, 1961, to Donald and Jean Voss of Chicago, Illinois, where he grew up with his two siblings: David Voss and Deborah (nee Voss) Mankiewicz.

Stephen graduated from Luther South High School and continued his education at University of Illinois at Chicago where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. He returned to DePaul University and completed his master's degree of Business Administration. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Voss and sister, Deborah Mankiewicz. He met his wife Sandra (nee Hartwig) Voss at Luther South High School in 1979 and married in 1984. Together, they have two daughters: Emily (Ryan) (nee Voss) Brick and Melissa Voss. He also has one granddaughter, Riley Brick. Steve was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was always serving others. He previously worked at AM Stabilizers as president until retiring three years ago. He was involved with Samaritan's Purse, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. He enjoyed traveling, biking, hiking and paddle boarding.