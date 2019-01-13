VALPARAISO, IN - Steven Furnish, age 80, of Valparaiso, passed away on January 10, 2019. He was born on December 22, 1938 in Vevay, IN to Ralph and Mary Ellen (Graham) Furnish.
Steven is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Dennise Furnish; son, Richard Furnish; daughter, Erin (Ryan) Haverstock; brother, Michael Furnish; sister, Elizabeth Smith; cherished grandchildren, Kyler, Jonah and Archer and several nieces, nephews, many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Furnish.
Steven was a graduate of Hobart High School class of 1958 and a United States Army Veteran. He served 16-1/2 years with the 12th Special Forces Group, Paratrooper 82nd and 101st Airborne Groups, and 77th Military Intel Group. Steven was a team leader at US Steel and retired after 38 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 502 and a member of the Bonner Senior Center.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at EDMONS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME - PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Kenneth Crews officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 14, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.