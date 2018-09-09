PORTAGE, IN - Steven G. White, age 75, of Portage passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018. He is survived by wife of 45 years: Dawn; five children: Warren (Sally) Burke, Tammy (Randy) Westmoreland, Stephen Burke, Steven (Donna) White, Dan (Lisa) White; brother: Skip (Denise) White; sister: Renelle (John) Densley; ten grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Steven is preceded in death by parents Paul and Marge White, brother Fred White, and two sisters Diane Taylor and Sandra Bailey.
Steven was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church, Portage Izaak Walton League, and the Marquette Yacht Club. He was a graduate of Portage High School and was a retired builder in Portage for many years. Steven enjoyed boating and snowmobiling.
Family and friends may meet at St. Peter's Lutheran Church (6540 Central Ave., Portage) on Monday, September 10, 2018 from 2:00-4:00 PM with service to follow at 4:00 PM with Pastor Ben Ahlersmeyer officiating. Memorials are preferred to the VNA Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, PORTAGE.
