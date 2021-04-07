Steven H. Borders

GRIFFITH, IN — Steven H. Borders, 68, of Griffith, passed away on Thursday April 1, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his children, James (Abigail) Borders and Lori (Andy) Bonnell; grandson, Jaxson Bonnell; mother, Norma Borders; sister, Kathy Borders; brothers: Donald Borders, Randy (Loretta) Borders, Thomas (Chris) Borders and Bill (Sandi) Borders; numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Charlotte Robinson; and by his sister-in-law, Cindy (Joe) Appel.

He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Borders; wife of 48 years, Gail; and father-in-law, James Robinson.

Funeral services will be private at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Steven was retired from U.S. Steel Gary Works. He loved fishing, gardening, and for the last several years was the caregiver to the love of his life, his wife, Gail.

For information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com