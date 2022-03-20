Steven J. Giuliani, age 27, of LaPorte, IN, formerly of Homewood, IL, passed away on March 8, 2022. He was born on January 18, 1995 in Hazel Crest, IL. Steven graduated from Homewood Flossmoor High School. He is survived by his Mom, Lynn Kiedrow (nee Jezler); and his Dad, Marty Kiedrow, both of Ronan, MT; his big brother, John Maxedon (Aimme); nephew, Benjamin Maxedon; niece, Grace Maxedon; grandfather, Roger Jezler; grandparents: Mary and Dan Kiedrow; aunt, Jennifer Jezler; uncle, Rog (Maggie) Jezler; cousin, Kyle Jezler. Steven is also survived by his constant friends: John Weller and Beth Pickos; his long-time friend, Selena Herring; and his "Stretchy" kitty, Oreo. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Hazel Jezler; and his dear friend who also left this earth..may they find each other in happiness and free from anguish. Steven had a special gift when it came to all animals which he so cared for with gentleness and kindness. He was a kind, loving and generous person and was always jumping in to help the helpless. Steven will be greatly missed. He was loved by his family and friends and will forever be in our hearts. May he finally find peace. Stevie will always be with his mom in her heart and soul forevermore. Donations to the local Humane Society may be made in his name. There will be no services at this time. BURNS FUNERAL HOME – Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com