GRIFFITH, IN - Steven J. Wisniewski, age 65, of Griffith, passed away at home after a lengthy illness on Friday December 23, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Diane, whom he adored for 42 years, son Steven (Stephanie), and grandchildren Preston and Delilah; siblings-in-law Belinda (Steve) Brown, Fred (Tina) Doppler, George (Sharon) Doppler, Charlene Becze, Jack (Dana) Doppler and Sharon (George Lorz) Doppler, and many nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Steve and Norma, brother Dave, and Fred and Marge Doppler who were like second parents to him, and for whom he would do anything during their lifetimes.

Friends may meet with the family on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at White Funeral Home located at 921 W. Glen Park (45th) Ave. Griffith, Indiana.

Steve had a 35-year career as Warehouse Manager with American Sale until his illness. Outside of work, Steve loved working in his immaculate yard, was a Diehard Cubs Fan and was shadowed by his faithful dog Marty. Mostly he loved get-togethers with family – his nieces, nephews and in-laws – and his beloved son Steven.

The family would like to thank the following doctors: Dr. M Kesani, Dr. N. Sessions, Dr. W. Atassi, Dr. M. Kassar, Dr. N. Sweiss.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to: UIC Sweiss/Sarcoidosis Translational Advanced Research (STAR) Fund in Steve's name to further research for Sarcoidosis of the bone marrow. See link below.

