LANSING, IL - Steven James Banasiak age 42 of Lansing, Illinois, passed away on Monday January 27, 2020. Steven is survived by his beloved parents Jim and Lorraine (Gendek) Banasiak and two loving brothers Mark and James (Kristin) Banasiak. Steven is also survived by a loving Uncle Dave Banasiak and loving Aunt Christine Lapinskie and many cousins and friends. Steven was preceded in death by his loving grandparents Walter and Emily (Staszak) Banasiak, Martin and Anna (Sadlowski) Gendek.

Steven grew up in Lansing, Illinois and graduated from T.F. South High School in 1995. Steven received his RN degree from South Suburban College in 2003. He worked at various hospitals throughout the Chicago Metropolitan Area. He loved helping people in the healthcare industry and would tutor other nursing students. His many talents and benevolent personality always showed in helping others in need. Steven will be remembered as a spiritual person who enjoyed learning philosophy, a great sense of humor and traveling to different states. He was a die hard Chicago Bears fan win or lose. Steven loved life, worked hard played hard and loved new adventures. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers any memorial contributions will be donated toward a remembrance memorial within Centennial Park, Munster, Indiana.