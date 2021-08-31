Feb. 6, 1956 - Aug. 21, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN - Steven James Martin, age 65 of Chesterton, IN, passed away suddenly on August 21, 2021. He was born on February 6, 1956 in Valparaiso, IN to John A. Martin, who preceded him in death on September 16, 2005 and Mary Jane (Irish) Martin, who preceded him in death in 1988.

On November 15, 1980 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, he married the love of his life, Beth (Britton) Martin, who survives in Chesterton, IN. He is also survived by his loving sons: Adam Martin of Chesterton, IN, Aaron (Libby) Martin of Indianapolis, IN, and Andrew Martin of Seattle, WA; his treasured grandchildren: Graham, Cooper, and Robin Martin; his brothers, Greg (Chris) Martin and Bill (Terry) Martin; his sisters, Evie Komenas and Patty (Carlos) Castillo; and by his sister-in-law, Lynne Martin.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Martin on November 23, 2005 and his brother, Thomas Martin on February 4, 2019.

Steven was the Liberty Recreation Babe Ruth baseball coach and president. He was also a Duneland Diamond baseball coach. Steven was also a member of the Local 81 Laborers Union.

He loved woodworking and doing home improvement projects.