Steven James Yaros, Jr.

July 1, 1935 - Jan. 4, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Steven James Yaros, Jr. passed away on January 4, 2022 at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife Polly, his two children: Karen and Jim, and his three grandchildren: Isabella, Joshua and Bailee.

He was born to Steven and Doris Yaros on July 1, 1935, in Gary, Indiana on his mother's 28th birthday. Steve graduated from Merrillville High School in 1953. He played college football at Xavier University in Ohio until drafted in 1955 to the United States Navy. Upon his release from service in 1957, he returned to his beloved Lake County, Indiana.

Steve met the love of his life, Polly Ann Casagranda of Crystal Falls, Michigan when their eyes met across a campfire at a CYA Club event of which Steve was president. They were married on June 9, 1962.

Steve spent 20 years in law enforcement serving on the Lake County Sheriff's Department. He was responsible for starting a police cadet program and was co-founder of the chaplain's program for inmates and staff. He helped form the Lake County Police Assoc. Local 71 of AFL/CIO.

In his spare time, Steve loved to pursue his hobbies of writing, history, and genealogy. His accomplishments include Editor of St. Michael's Parish newspaper in Schererville for four years and member of Lake County Courthouse Foundation for six years. Steve was active for 13 years in the Lake County Historical Society serving as President and Editor. He was an active member of the Lake Havasu and Michigan Iron County Genealogical Societies for a combined 10 years. During these associations Steve wrote countless editorials and articles and held official positions.

In his own words, Steve was a fighter for Human Rights, Christian Ethics, Democratic Principles and Professional Standards. He valued love of God, country and family.

A private service will be held in August to honor this faithful man and loving husband and father.