CROWN POINT, IN - Steven John Bazin, age 80,of Crown Point, IN and Drummond, WI, passed away on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Steven was born on April 28, 1938, to Steve and Helen (Petro) Bazin in Gary, IN. Steven is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Kay (Oliver) Bazin, whom he met while they were preparing to be teachers at Ball State Teacher's College. Despite a chilly start of being married in a terrible blizzard, they shared fifty-six happy years of marriage together.
Steven is survived by his loving children: Michelle Bazin-Johnson (Tim Johnson) of Valparaiso/New Buffalo, MI, and Steven T. (Cyndi) Bazin of Crown Point, IN; his cherished grandchildren: Katherine (nee Johnson) (Ryan) Halbig of Downers Grove, IL; Steven M. Bazin, also of Downers Grove, IL; Alyssa Johnson of Brooklyn, NY, and Bridgette Bazin of Crown Point, IN. Steven is also survived by his brother and friend: Robert (Rosemarie) Bazin of Cherry Hill, NJ; and many nieces and nephews who all lovingly recall their uncle as one funny guy.
Steven was a well-known educator in Northwest Indiana, teaching English in both the Gary School System and Crown Point schools. Steven was Assistant Principal at Lew Wallace High School in Glen Park and Principal of both the then-named Taft Junior High School, and Crown Point High School. 'Mr. Bazin' is remembered as a fun and dynamic teacher, and a caring and fair principal.
Steven was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Crown Point, where he played on, and coached, the church's men's softball team. He was also a long-time member of the Merrillville Rotary, and served two terms as Councilman at Large for the Crown Point City Council.
Most also knew Steven for his love of fishing, whether it was fishing for Coho and steelheads on Lake Michigan in his obscurely named boat, Charybdis (extra points for anyone who knows that literary reference), or fishing for bass and bluegills at his cabin on Star Lake.Every grandchild had a fishing pole in their hands almost as soon as they could walk, and he spent countless hours baiting lines and teaching them how to fish.
His most remembered phrase will be 'Let me tell you a story….'
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Avenue, Crown Point, IN from 4:00 to 8:00 PM.
Additional visitation will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main Street, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ron VerLee officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Crown Point Community Foundation for the Steven J. and Kay E. Bazin Scholarship Fund, which will provide scholarships to students from Crown Point wishing to pursue careers in education at Ball State University.
Sign Steve's online guestbookand view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.