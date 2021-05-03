Steven Julius Csepiga, 81, died Thursday, April 29, after exhibiting great strength by living with cancer for several years. He was born in Komaromszentpeter, Hungary, on November 15, 1939, the son of Istvan and Margit (Kossanyi) Csepiga who preceded him in death. Steve is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Melanie (Shoffstall) Csepiga; children: Joanna Lamping, Steven E. Csepiga (Jodi) and Katrina Hejnowski (Jason) as well as 10 grandchildren: Brendon, Aidan, Sean and Tristan Lamping; Joshua, Nathan and Jacob Hejnowski; and Adalyn, Hannah and Gavin Csepiga. In Hungary, he is survived by his sisters: Erzsi Lakosi, Marika Schmidt, Mandi Erdelyi and Eva Arok as well as numerous nieces and nephews abroad. His is also survived by his sister-in-law, Diana Shoffstall and brothers-in-law, Marc (Brenda), Mike (Laurie) and Tony (Ann) Shoffstall as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Steve was studying forestry in Sopron, Hungary, when the Russians invaded in 1956. At age 16 he escaped to Austria, then at age 17 came to the United States through Catholic Charities. He was sponsored to go to Ft. Wayne, Indiana, where he learned English, studied aeronautical engineering and became a citizen. He later entered the U.S. Army, graduated Officers' Candidate School and volunteered to go to Viet Nam to fight against Communists like the Russians who invaded and took over his homeland. There over a year, he was attached to the CIA in the Phoenix Program. After seven years in the military, he left the U.S. Army as a Captain.