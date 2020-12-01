Steven Lee Michael Alexander Tafflinger

Steve enjoyed traveling and planning trips for his students, friends, and family. Having begun the annual 5th grade field trip in 1979, what started out as a one-day trip to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on a Saturday in May grew to be a three-day overnight trip to visit historical, cultural and sporting locations throughout the Indianapolis area. Over 4000 students, parents, and staff experienced this event over the years. In 1999, Steve organized a cruise during the inaugural year of the Disney Cruise Line to recognize Porter Lakes Elementary School's 20th year in existence. Staff members, spouses and their children enjoyed the 4-day cruise. 65 people made the voyage. Of the many places Steve and his wife traveled, Hawaii remained a favorite. Steve and his wife celebrated their twenty-fifth anniversary on the Big Island of Hawaii by inviting family and friends to join them as their guests in paradise. From lei greetings at the airport and lounging by the pool of their grand Hawaiian summer home to touring all corners of the island, Steve, his wife and all 39 of their guests enjoyed one memorable summer of celebration.