Sept. 10, 1949 - Jan. 22, 2021
Steven Leonard Pawlak, age 71, passed away on January 22, 2021. Beloved Son of the late Casmir and Anna June Pawlak and Loving Cousin of James (Melanie) Potulny and the late James A. (the late Karen) Potulny.
Steve was a proud, hard-working, industrial electrician at U.S. Steel by day, and an avid movie enthusiast by night. A fact which was evident by the abundant collection of every format of movie ever made. A dear friend of his told Jim and Melanie, "His memory of old movies was incredible. He often could remember what theater he originally saw the movies in. He knew the names of even obscure character actors and what other movies they had been in. He loved movies and loved talking about them." Steve adored his cousin, Karen and the two would enjoy frequent "movie nights" where they would get together and watch classic movies for many hours.
A Memorial Graveside Service will take place Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City. Memorial Donations may be made in Steve's name to The Hansen Center Riding Arena, 15 W 431 E 59th St., Burr Ridge, IL 60527. Please include "For use by The Horsemanship Program" in the memo. For more info call 708-422-2700 or visit www.curleyfuneralhome.com.