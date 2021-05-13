Steven Leonard Pawlak

Steve was a proud, hard-working, industrial electrician at U.S. Steel by day, and an avid movie enthusiast by night. A fact which was evident by the abundant collection of every format of movie ever made. A dear friend of his told Jim and Melanie, "His memory of old movies was incredible. He often could remember what theater he originally saw the movies in. He knew the names of even obscure character actors and what other movies they had been in. He loved movies and loved talking about them." Steve adored his cousin, Karen and the two would enjoy frequent "movie nights" where they would get together and watch classic movies for many hours.