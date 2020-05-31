Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

LANSING, IL - Steven M. Jarden, age 58 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He is survived by his beloved mother: Jean (nee Hedstrom) Jarden; sister: Vicki (Fred) Koegel; niece: Jayme Pichardo; nephew: Robert Jarden; and sister-in-law: Brenda Jarden. Steven was preceded in death by his father: Wallace Jarden; and half-brother: Beri Jarden.

A graduate of Thornridge High School, Steven was a self-employed handyman. He loved working on small engines and could fix anything. He loved to fish. Memorial donations may be made in Steven's name to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. wwwschroederlauer.com