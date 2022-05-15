WHITING, IN - Steven M. Taylor, 63 of Whiting, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 9, 2022 at his residence. Loving father of Cory Steven (fiancee Merisa Szala) Taylor, Justin Daniel (Jelena) Taylor and Steven Michael Taylor; adoring grandpa of Avery and Ella; cherished brother of Bill Taylor, Joy Taylor, Judi (Buck) Makis, Kathy (Paul) Crowley, Candy Taylor, Joann (late Stanley "Buckeye") Herubin and the late Jack Taylor and Lolly Myers; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Steve's Life will take place on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 2:00pm at the Roosevelt Club, 1934 Front Street, Whiting.(White Sox attire is highly encouraged) Arrangements have been entrusted to the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Steve Taylor was born on January 4, 1959 to Elmo Murray and Alma Jean Taylor. He was a lifelong resident of Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1977. He was the retired Director of Support Services for the School City of Whiting with over 30 years of service. He was a member of the Roosevelt Club and the American Slovak Club, Whiting. He loved baseball and was an avid Chicago White Sox and Alabama Crimson Tide fan but most of all enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters. Devoted to his family Steve will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets), P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400