WILDWOOD, MO - Steven Mackanos age, 52, passed into the arms of our Lord on April 23, 2020. He was a devoted father, husband, brother and uncle, never to be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife, Heather; twin daughters: Chelsie and Kaycee, 2020 high school graduates; loving mother, Adele Mackanos; sisters: Marcie (Mike) Boyd, Karen (Gary) Long; nephew, Jason (Jessica) O'Hearn, aunt, Mary (Bruce) Winslow. Preceded in death by father, Robert Mackanos and aunt, JoAnn (Edward) Pollak.

Steve was a Merrillville High School graduate. He attended North Dakota University and Missouri State University where he met his wife, Heather. He had degrees in Wildlife Management and Biology. He became a successful manufacturers representative of hunting and sporting goods. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing with a house full of trophies. Steve was a MOPAR car enthusiast, along with his father attended and entered his winning cars at shows together.

Steve was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus aspiring to President of Counsel 12022 and an honor guard. He was also a passionate member of his church along with his wife Heather.

A Celebration of his life takes place SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at SAINT ALBAN ROE CATHOLIC CHURCH, (school parish) located at 2001 Shepard Road, Wildwood, MO 63038. Memorial donations can be made to SAINT ALBAN ROE CATHOLIC CHURCH in his name.