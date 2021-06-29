 Skip to main content
Steven Mark Lawrence

April 8, 1968 - June 25, 2021

KOUTS, IN - Steven Mark Lawrence, age 53, of Kouts, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2021. He was born April 8, 1968 in Valparaiso, IN.

Steven is survived by his parents: Ray and Carol Lawrence; loving daughter, Penelope Lawrence of Porter, IN; brothers: Daniel (Diane) Lawrence of Plymouth, Jeff Detraz of Valparaiso; sister, Kim (Rich) Stewart of Kouts; two nieces: Sarah Lawrence Podell, Danielle Lawrence; two nephews: Matt Stewart, Jake Stewart.

He was an avid reader. He had the utmost respect for the military and was extremely proud of his daughter, Penny, for her many accomplishments in 4 H and swimming.

Steve graduated from Kouts HS class of 1986. In fulfillment of Steve's wishes there will not be any services.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the VFW, Valparaiso, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.

