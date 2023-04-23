A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Adalbert's Church, 1340 121st St., Whiting, IN, with Rev. Mark Peres, CPPS, officiating. Burial to follow at Memory Lane Cemetery, Schererville, IN. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN and from 9:30 until the time of the Mass at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Mark was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School and was a proud Tech Tiger. He was a Democratic precinct committeeman in the City of Hammond for the past 36 years where he served as secretary and treasurer and served in numerous Democratic and civic organization: Past trustee and secretary of the FDR Club of Hammond; member and treasurer of the St. Casimir Seniors Club, social member of the Hammond Mohawks, and member of St. Adalbert's Holy Name Society. Mark was a former employee of the Chicago Board of Trade and Inland Steel Co. His favorite place of employment was the North Township Trustees Office where he was the Dial A Ride van driver, a position that allowed him to connect with the senior citizens, where he treated them as if they were his own father and mother. Mark loved his Polish heritage, cooking holiday favorites: pierogies and czernina soup, etc. A lifelong resident of Hammond and longtime member of St. Adalbert's Church.