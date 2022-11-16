LOWELL - Steven Martin 62, of Lowell, IN passed away Friday, November 11, 2022. He is survived by his children, Nathan (Helana), Benjamin, Nicholas (Christina); mother of his children, Bonnie; grandchildren: Emma, Sarah, Adelynn, Aubrey, Troy, Levi, Violet, Azalea and Zion; siblings: Gary (Janet) and Jody (Lydia). Preceded in death by his sister, Debbie.

Steve was a truck driver for ABF and belonged to the Teamsters Union. He had many hobbies including music, playing guitar, photography and puppets to entertain his grandkids. He also spent time gardening, fishing and rescuing animals. Steve was known as a jokester and was loved by many and will be greatly missed.