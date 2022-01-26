Steven P. Karnezis

He was a devoted husband to his wife Georgia (nee Tsakopoulos); loving and proud father of Peter (Lea) Karnezis. Beloved son of Peter and Julia Karnezis; dear brother of: Diane (Ken) Cooper, Phillip Karnezis; beloved son-in-law of Koula Tsakopoulos; and brother-in-law to: Mary Karabatak, Dina Tsakopoulos and Angie (Chuck) Weis. Loving uncle to: Gina and Kiki Karabatak, Gia and Chloe Weis and Will Cooper. Preceded in death by his cherished son, Yiorgo and his father-in-law, George Tsakopoulos.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 directly at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN at 10:00 a.m officiated by Reverend David Bissias. Interment will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. with the Trisagion at 6:00 p.m.

Steve was an active and faithful steward of St. Demetrios Church. His faith and love of God remained strong throughout his illness. He could always be found cooking lambs at the church festivals. He was a great friend and neighbor to all who were lucky enough to know him. He was an avid sports fan and cheered for all the Chicago teams (except the Cubs). He spent many years coaching soccer and treated the kids he coached as if they were his own. He enjoyed cooking, especially for his boys and their friends. He will be missed dearly by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and all those that knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net.