CROWN POINT, IN - Steven R. Geisen 'Pokey', age 64, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 31, 2018 surrounded by his family and dearest friends. Steve is survived by nieces and nephews: Cathy (Larry) Maglish, Nancy (the late Gary Bloom) Geisen, Larry (Kim) Geisen all of Crown Point, Dan (Karen) Barr and Laura Barr Wallisa both of Florida; great-nieces and nephews: Sammie (Tyler) Koss, Alle, Anthony and Nick Geisen, Jessica (Josh) Hubbard, Jaclyn (Chris) Barkow, Andrew Wallisa and Tim Barr; and several great-great-nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded death by his parents: Ralph and Mildred (nee Beckman) Geisen; brother: Robert (Marilyn) Geisen; sister: Loretta (Stan) Barr; niece: Kelly Wallisa; and nephew: Michael Schafer.
Steve was a life-long member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point. He attended workshop at LCAR and Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso, IN. He enjoyed all sports, especially basketball, swimming and bowling. Steve participated in many Special Olympics over the years and truly enjoyed watching his nieces and nephews at all their athletic events. He was an avid Cubs, Sox and Bears fan and patiently colored hundreds of posters, which he proudly gifted to family and friends. Steve grew up in downtown Crown Point and was well known by all shop and business owners, whom all welcomed him and enjoyed his conversation.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Funeral Prayers will be said on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE - CROWN POINT, IN at 12:45 PM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN at 1:30 PM with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point.
Memorial donations in Steve's name may be given to: Opportunity Enterprises, 2801 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383.
