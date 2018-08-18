GRIFFITH, IN - Steven R. Moseley age 46, of Griffith, passed away Monday, August 13, 2018. Steven was born on December 22, 1971 in New Braunfels, TX. Steven is survived by his Mother; Ida (Randy) Grove of Griffith; brother, Rennie L. Moseley, Jr.; step-brothers: David L. Grove and Michael E. Grove; sons: Derek B. Moseley, Alec M. Moseley, Patrick R. Moseley, Tylor J. Davis, and Wyatt C. Davis; nephews: Brandon M. Moseley and Devon T. Moseley; nieces: Ashley Griffin, Valya Moseley, Brittany Moseley, and Brianna Moseley. Steven was preceded in death by his father Rennie L. Moseley, Sr. and one brother, Christopher W. Moseley.
A Gathering of Friends will be held on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM.
At Steven's request, his organs were donated to Gift of Hope to help others in need. Steven loved building models of any kind, playing video games and Dungeon and Dragons with family and friends. Steven enjoyed fishing, sailing, and watching movies. Memorial contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana at Foodbanknwi.org. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com