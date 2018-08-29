MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Steven Ray Craft 64, Michigan City, IN, passed away on August 25, 2018.
He was born July 14, 1954 to the late Edsel and Betty Craft. He graduated from Gavit High School in 1972. On June 8, 1991 he married Michele Arcand-Scoville.
Surviving is his mother, Betty Craft; wife, Michele Craft; stepchildren Jason (Ginger) Scoville, grandson Levi; and Julie (Darryl) Smith, grandsons River, Noah and Quinton; sisters Rebecca (David) Hamann, Debbie Craft; brothers William (Jennifer) Craft, Jason (Dawn) Craft, and several loved nieces and nephews.
Steve worked as Director of Engineering for Marriot Resorts, retiring in 2016.
He was preceded in death by his father, sister Paulette, brother Bruce, and nephew Michael.
Memorial contributions can be made to VNA Hospice Center, www.VNANWI.org.