WANATAH - Steven Roy Evans, 66, of Wanatah passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 14, 2021. He was born January 21, 1954 in Valparaiso and graduated from Washington Township High School in 1974. Steve began his career with Hunt-Wesson's Orville Redenbacher plant where he worked for 15 years. Wanting to re-direct his career, Steve trained in Heating and Air Conditioning, and working with Kent Heating & Air Conditioning, then on to G. L. Jorgensen before his retirement. Classic cars were a constant interest of Steve's as a member of Regional Streeters. His 1940 Pontiac coupe, 1926 Chevy Sedan, and 1987 C-10 pick-up truck remained prized possessions in which he took great pride. On November 26, 1977 he married Patricia Grass who survives along with their children: Michael Evans of Wanatah and Kathryn (Nathan) Pottle of LaPorte; brothers: Daniel (Janine) Evans and Randy (Sharon) Evans: and grandchildren: Brayden and Orion. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Evans.