Steven St. Germain, TAOS, N.M. - Steven St. Germain, age 33, passed away on February 20, 2020. Steven was living in Taos, New Mexico for the past several years. He moved to Taos from Indiana to be closer to the mountains. He enjoyed being able to ski, hike, and hunt there. During the day, Steven worked for Phoenix Mechanical as an HVAC technician and thoroughly enjoyed his work. Steven was loved by all of his family and friends, and is remembered for being loyal, kind, and caring. Steven had a way of making you feel better about yourself after talking to him, and he would go out of his way to do anything for you.

Underneath Stevens happy go lucky demeanor, he struggled with addiction. After a long battle against this ugly disease, a relapse unfortunately took his life. Steven will be greatly missed by many friends and family, whose lives were made better by knowing him. Steven is survived by his parents Gregg and Tina St Germain, and two brothers Andy (and wife Cathleen) and Tommy St. Germain, along with his grandparents Jim and Mary Ann Wiggins, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. There is a hole in our hearts for those of us who knew Steven.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Innsbrook Country Club In Merrillville from 2:00-5:00 p.m. for family and friends. In the words of his favorite band, the Grateful Dead, Such a long time to be gone, and a short time to be here. We love you Steven.