Jan. 1, 1986 - June 1, 2022

CEDAR LAKE - Steven T. Andreoli, age 36, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Steven is survived by his wife and best friend of 12 years, Rebecca Andreoli (nee Sawvel); children: Korben, Raiden, Elysian, Zion; father, Thomas "Tom" Andreoli; siblings: Matthew Schenher, Dr. Angela (Brad) Andrews, Laura (Jacob) Borrmann; grandfather, Paul "Pap" (late Ida) Lunghofer; father and mother-in-law: Don and Patty Sawvel; brother-in-laws: Joe (Lauren) Sawvel, Clif Sawvel; fur babies: Gretta and Sophia; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Melissa Andreoli; maternal grandmother, Viola Lunghofer; aunt, Paulette Skalba; paternal grandparents: Bruno and Emaline Andreoli.

Steven loved traveling and being outdoors, especially at the beach. He worked as a nurse for 14 years and enjoyed his job. He played the cello and traveled to China to play as well as participating in the Northwest Indiana Youth Orchestra. Steven was a foodie and also enjoyed going to the casino. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, son, and best friend. Steven will be dearly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral services will be private for Steven's family. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Hobart, IN.

Visit Steven's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.