DYER, IN - Stillman Oxley, Jr., 90, of Dyer, AKA Sox-Sandy, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Surviving are his children: Wanda (Ron) Bougher and Daniel Oxley; grandchildren: Angela (Dennis) Clark, Andrew (Courtney) Oxley, Allison Oxley, Brandon Oxley and Danielle Berry; great-grandchildren: Kyle Clark, Madison Clark, Brooklyn Clark and Savannah Berry; sister, Marge (late Paul) Crabtree of Avon, IN, and numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by a huge circle of friends, father figure to many.

He was a proud union member in the Local 150 Operating Engineers for 55 years, and was a Harley enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Joan in 2015 and his son Robert Oxley.

Visitation will be on Friday February 5, 2021 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John, IN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. www.fagenmiller.com