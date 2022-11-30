Stjepan (Steve) Kirincic

June 28, 1939 - Nov. 27, 2022

MUNSTER - Stjepan (Steve) Kirincic, age 83 of Munster, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Loving husband of Katica (Kathy) Kirincic for 59 years; loving father of Vesna Matakovic (Boris) and Steve Kirincic (Nicole); cherished grandfather of Mathew Matakovic, Krista Matakovic, Noah Kirincic, and Luka Kirincic; and loving brother of Ana Vukin.

Steve was born on June 28, 1939 in Croatia to Mirko and Jela Kirincic. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Frank, Iva, Kata, Mara, Ljuba, George. Steve worked as a welder for Inland Steel for over 30 years. He enjoyed fixing things so much that he was nicknamed "Bob Villa". He had a tool shed, his shawnda, which was his happy place where he built so many things including a train table for his grandson. He proudly attended all of his grandchildren's activities and sports.

Visitation will be at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN on Thursday December 1, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. The Mass will be on Friday December 2, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Mike Yadron officiating. Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hospice of the Calumet Area, (219) 922-2732 would be appreciated.