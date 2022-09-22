April 26, 1938 - Sep. 17. 2022

CHESTERTON, IN - Sue Ann Harris (nee Oldaker), age 84, passed away on September 17, 2022 at the memory care unit of The Residences of Coffee Creek. Born in Fairfield, IA on April 26, 1938 to Daryl B. and Mary Virginia Oldaker, Sue is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Michael C. Harris, attorney, of Chesterton, IN.

Sue grew up in Mt. Prospect, IL and attended Arlington Heights High School where she received the Girls School Spirit Award in her senior year. This award was given to the girl who best contributed to the welfare of the student body and faculty. She had the uncanny ability to make a significant but quiet impact on the lives of others.

Sue and her husband, Michael, were high school sweethearts and married in June of 1959. They have five children: Timothy Michael Harris (Kathy) of Valparaiso, IN, Margaret Virginia McCarel (Bill) of Chesterton, IN, Kathleen Sue Uzelac (Mike) of Chesterton, IN, Maureen Elizabeth Dunn (Ed) of Downers Grove, IL and Heather Colleen Ennis (Joe) of Porter, IN. She has ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Additionally, Sue is survived by her loving sister Jane Delligatti and many nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her brother Bill Oldaker in 2021.

Sue served as a volunteer administrative superintendent of the Chesterton United Methodist Church for more than 30 years. She organized and helped run the Sunday school program and various small groups of the church, along with assisting the various pastors serving the church over the years with their administrative duties. Additionally, she spearheaded the ALPHA program bring many into Christianity. Her life-long mission was to show Christian love to everyone she met. She was also a member of the Literacy Volunteers for Northwest Indiana for 30 years teaching the English language to adults who were new to this country. She was a member of the Chesterton chapter of Delta Tau Delta and PEO, both philanthropic sororities. She owned and operated Dune Acres Real Estate for approximately 25 years. She also served on the Westchester Public Library Board for many years. In 1993, she received the Athena Award (now the Distinguished Woman's Award) presented annually by the Chesterton Duneland Chamber of Commerce. In 2008, her church conference awarded her the Bread and Basket award for outstanding and faithful contributions of service to the church(es) in the Northwest Indiana area.

She prided herself on the success of her children, who following their mother's amazing example, are all making significant contributions in the communities in which they reside.

She was well-loved by her friends and family and there was always room for more at her table.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6 at EDMONDS AND EVANS FUNERAL HOME at 517 Broadway in Chesterton. Funeral services at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 7 at Chesterton United Methodist Church at 434 S. 2nd Street in Chesterton followed by burial at Chesterton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions/donations can be made to the Chesterton United Methodist Church or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.