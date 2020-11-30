VALPARAISO - Sue Barbara Stein Kobak passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving evening, surrounded by her loving family. The devoted wife of 61 years to Dr. Alfred Kobak Jr., Sue was adored by her children: William (Colleen McDonough), Steve (Randi Brown Kobak), Jane (Rob Lynch), and Debbie (Dan Nielsen), seven grandchildren: (Emily and Sara Lynch; Sydney, Ellie and Max Kobak; Maggie and Carrie Nielsen), and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

The daughter of Samuel and Celia Stein and sister of Shirley "Pat" Turbow (deceased), Sue was born in South Bend, IN on March 31, 1935. She was an active community volunteer who served as the President of Temple Israel in Valparaiso for many years. She was also on the board of directors of Pines Village Retirement Communities and the Women's Auxiliary Board of Porter Memorial Hospital.

Sue was a graduate of Northwestern University and Valparaiso University. She had her own public relations business for several years, and also worked in marketing for Indiana Federal Bank. A kind and gracious friend to many, Sue was a proud resident of Valparaiso for 54 years. She loved her dogs and grand-dogs. She was a runner, skier and Pilates practitioner, which helped her weather many health setbacks over the past three years. Most of all Sue was devoted to her immediate and extended family, for whom she was the center of the universe. In lieu of flowers, donations are kindly requested in her name to Temple Israel of Valparaiso, the American Cancer Society, or the Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana chapter.