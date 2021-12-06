Sept. 4, 1943 - Dec. 2, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Sue Ellen Magruder, passed away at her home in Valparaiso, December 2, 2021, in the presence of her family, at the age of 78, after a long illness.

She was born September 4, 1943, in Rochester, PA, the daughter of Vincent B. and Susan M. Nary of Aliquippa, PA., and lived in the family home until her marriage to Samuel L. Magruder in 1964.

She graduated with honors from Aliquippa High School in 1960, becoming a member of the National Honor Society and the Pennsylvania State Exchange Club. She then graduated from The Robert Morris School of Business in 1961 and studied art at St. Louis Community College in Missouri in 1981 and 82.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William P. Nary of Aliquippa; and her beloved aunt, Frances M. Nary, also of Aliquippa. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Samuel L. Magruder of Valparaiso, and sons James R. and Paul W. Magruder both of Portage.