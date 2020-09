Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

CROWN POINT, IN - Sue J. (nee Cool) Ratajic, age 83 of Crown Point, passed away September 19, 2020. Visitation Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS. Go to www.burnsfuneral.com for complete obituary.