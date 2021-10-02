Sue Scheiwe

LOWELL, IN - Sue Scheiwe 74, of Lowell, IN passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Paul; children: John (Kimberly), Julie (Brian) Luedke, Jeffrey (Beth) Scott, Jason (Amy), Jaye; grandchildren: Luke Scheiwe, Zachary, Cassie and Ethan Luedke, Kayla and Ethan Scheiwe, Joshua and Coleton Scheiwe, Reya Scheiwe-Sheckells, Trinity, John and Tanner Meihak, Daniel, Catrina and Evan Scheiwe; great grandchildren: Addison and Rowyn Scheiwe; mother, Ida Rascher; siblings: Nancy (Drook) Rascher, Glen, Dale, Steve and Gary Rascher. Preceded in death by her father, Arthur; sister, Betty Rascher.

Sue and Paul were married August 27, 1966. She went on to work at Benett Industries, where she was Secretary of the Union and was a Preschool assistant teacher at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowell. Sue enjoyed Christian Education, collecting angels and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Cremation will precede Visitation, Sunday, October 3 from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. with Memorial Service at 2:30 p.m., all at Trinity Lutheran Church, 631 W. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356.

