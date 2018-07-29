HAMMOND, IN - Sue Jones 64, of Hammond, IN passed away on Friday July 20, 2018 from complications due to asthma.
She is survived by her children Bill Walsh, Becky (Eric) Gargano, Carianne Jones and Abby Jones. Loving grandmother to Brandon, Alyssa, Brooklyn, Alayna, and Taylin. Sister to Joy Moore and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husbands Bill Walsh and Les Jones, special friend Sonny Earl, her parents Richard and Theresa Hoffman, and brothers Rich Hoffman and Bob Hoffman. Sue enjoyed going to Celtic Thunder concerts and bowling.
A memorial service will be held on August 11, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Hammond.
ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO CROWN CREMATION.