HIGHLAND, IN - Sulema "Sue" Cabrera, age 73 of Highland, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Gabriel Cabrera; children DeAnna (late Jorge) Alvarez, Brandon Cabrera, and Gabriel (Courtney) Cabrera; grandchildren Abigail, Elena, Natalia, Julian, Gabriel, and Graham; sister Gloria Abrego, brother Javier Abrego; nephews Ryan, Jayson, and Johnathan and niece Crystal. She was preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Adelina Abrego.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave, in Highland, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held directly at Lincoln Street Church, 2420 Lincoln St. in Highland on Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

Sue was devoted to her family. She was known as a trusted confidant & the glue of her extended family. She enjoyed word games, puzzles & reading. Sue was a faithful 45-year member of Lincoln Street Church. There she forged many friendships and volunteered for 10 years as President of the Loyal Workers. She considered her church family her safe place and home away from home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue's name to the Sjogren's Foundation, would be appreciated.