GRIFFITH, IN - Summer Marie Coronado, of Griffith, IN passed away on January 19, 2021 after a sudden illness.
Summer lived far beyond her years, an old soul even when she was a child. Her name was perfect because she brought light, warmth, and love into our hearts. Her enthusiastic love of life and others made everyone smile. You were graced when you were in her presence. Her laughter, wit, and genuine concern made all feel like family.
Summer was a creative soul. She was a dancer and an instructor of dance with the Ballet Folklorico of Joe Verduzco. She proudly danced to remember and share her Hispanic heritage. Summer was a true thespian, not only an actor, but the creator of theatre companies, Theatro del Sol while at Purdue Calumet, and Calavera Theatre Company while living in Texas.
Upon graduating from Purdue Calumet, Summer began her career with State Farm. She was employed for more than twenty years. She diligently studied and achieved her CPCU license to advance in position.
Summer was an avid reader and writer. Her dream was to retire and write a novel about her father, Domingo. She wanted all to know of his love and sacrifice. His journey to the United States made her life accomplishments possible and she was so grateful for his love and support.
Summer came back to Indiana in March to care for her mother, Sandy. The two bonded even more and became closer than ever. These last months together were truly a gift.
Summer was a mentor and counsel to her sister, Alexis. Born fifteen years apart they shared a bond that can never be broken. They were travelers together, business organizers, clothing rivals, but most of all, best friends.
She leaves behind her loving parents, Domingo and Sandy and her treasured sister, Alexis. Her fur babies Smoky, Chula, Preciosa, and Dulce were lucky to have Summer bring them into the family. Summer was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Andres and Soledad Sanchez, and her dear aunt Alicia.
Summer's love for others was evident in the vast number of friends and family she left behind. You know how much she meant to you...that is how she felt about you, too.
Summer's parents and sister would like to acknowledge the family that loved Summer and the friends who were like family.
Auntie Rae, Auntie Mary, many Aunts and Uncles from Mexico, Tia Terri and Tia Suzi and all your families. Devoted cousins Valerie, Lauren, Stephanie, Agustin, David and Traci, Mariano, Roxanne along with your families, and countless other cousins too many to name. Dearest friends Dan, Paul, Patrizzia, Christian, Mike, Angelica, Rosaura, Natalia, Amy and Larry, Julika and Valerie, Stephanie G. and Edna, Erika, Maria H., Canuto, Jose', Veronica G., Veronica R., and her adopted Texas parents, Alice and Carlos, along with all your families. Summer was blessed to have numerous theater friends and co-workers who will always be in her heart. Domingo, Sandy, and Alexis thank you for the friendship and love you shared with Summer. Her life was richer because of each one of you.
Summer epitomized what it was to be a free spirit. She was an ardent traveler across the United States and Europe. She was determined to live life fully with no regrets. As Summer would say, "Eat dessert first!" She was a ready friend to anyone in need, an animal rescuer, a caretaker, a wonderful soul whose impact on us will live on. She must have been standing near at the inauguration cheering and celebrating as the Biden & Harris team took to the stage. She would want them to continue to fight this pandemic. In her spirit of love and concern for others, she would ask all to please wear a mask. Covid is real and heartbreaking. If you are attending the memorial please wear masks and maintain social distance. The family feels your love, no hugs will be shared because of the pandemic.
A Mass will be celebrated in honor of her life on Monday, January 25, 2021, at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway, Highland, Indiana 46322, Father Gregory Bim-Merle celebrating.
In memory of Summer, donations may be made to the family or an animal rescue center. The family requests no flowers please.