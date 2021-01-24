Summer Marie Coronado

Summer epitomized what it was to be a free spirit. She was an ardent traveler across the United States and Europe. She was determined to live life fully with no regrets. As Summer would say, "Eat dessert first!" She was a ready friend to anyone in need, an animal rescuer, a caretaker, a wonderful soul whose impact on us will live on. She must have been standing near at the inauguration cheering and celebrating as the Biden & Harris team took to the stage. She would want them to continue to fight this pandemic. In her spirit of love and concern for others, she would ask all to please wear a mask. Covid is real and heartbreaking. If you are attending the memorial please wear masks and maintain social distance. The family feels your love, no hugs will be shared because of the pandemic.